'Horrible and Embarrassing' Ireland suffer shock World Cup loss to Luxembourg

Seamus Coleman (Getty)
The Republic of Ireland fell to a shock 1-0 defeat by minnows Luxembourg in their 2022 World Cup qualifier in Dublin on Saturday with the home team described as "embarrassing" by their own captain.

Dynamo Kiev midfielder Gerson Rodrigues condemned the Irish to their second defeat in as many Group A games with a superb long-range effort five minutes from the end.

"It was a horrible and embarrassing night," Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman told the BBC.

"We got what we deserved which was nothing. I don't think we demanded the ball enough and looked to break them down as quickly as we could."

Ireland sit bottom of the group on zero points, four behind leaders Serbia and Portugal who drew 2-2 in Belgrade.

Luxembourg meanwhile are a point behind the two leading teams after a rare World Cup qualifying victory for the tiny country.

The win at the Aviva Stadium came thanks to smart play from the 25-year-old Rodrigues, who pounced on a knockdown to lash home his sixth international goal.

Luxembourg have never qualified for a major tournament and have little chance of making it out of the five-team Group G and to next year's finals in Qatar.

However, despite hailing from a country with a smaller population than many provincial European cities, Luc Holtz's side inflicted an humiliating defeat on Ireland.

Stephen Kenny is still looking for his first win as Ireland boss, with his run of games without a win since taking charge last year now at 10.

His next opportunity will come on Tuesday when Ireland face World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

Results:

Group A

At Belgrade

Serbia 2 (A. Mitrovic 46, Kostic 60) Portugal 2 (Diogo Jota 11, 36)

At Dublin

Republic of Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 (Rodrigues 85)

Group E

At Prague

Czech Republic 1 (Provod 50) Belgium 1 (Lukaku 60)

At Minsk

Belarus 4 (Lisakovich 45-pen, 83, Kendysh 64, Savitski 81) Estonia 2 (Henri Anier 31, 55)

Group G

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2 (Berghuis 32, L. de Jong 69) Latvia 0

At Malaga, Spain

Norway 0 Turkey 3 (Ozan Tufan 4, 59, Caglar Soyuncu 28)

At Podgorica

Montenegro 4 (Beciraj 25, Simic 43, Tomasevic 53, Jovetic 80) Gibraltar 1 (Styche 30-pen)

Group H

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2 (Strelec 49, Skriniar 53) Malta 2 (Gambin 16, Satariano 20)

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1 (Pasalic 40) Cyprus 0

At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2 (Dzyuba 26, 35) Slovenia 1 (Ilicic 36)

Iab Logo