2h ago

add bookmark

'I love you, Diego' - Pele pens message for Maradona

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Diego Maradona and Pele (Getty Images)
Diego Maradona and Pele (Getty Images)

"I love you, Diego" Pele has written on social media, a week after the death of his "great friend" Diego Maradona, a "genius who enchanted the world".

In Brazil, it is common to pay homage to the deceased a week after their death, when a "seventh-day mass" is celebrated by Catholics like Pele.

The two players are often rated against each other in discussions about who was the greatest of all time but Pele insisted in his Instagram post on Wednesday night that the Argentinian was second to none.

"The world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you are beyond comparison," said the three-time World Cup winner.

The post is illustrated with a series of photos of the two legends together, including one showing a young Maradona all smiles next to Pele playing the guitar.

"Your journey was marked by honesty. You have always declared your loves and dislikes to the four winds.

"And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say "I love you" a lot more often.

"Your quick departure didn't let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego."

Although they did not play at the same time, the two legends always had a certain rivalry, including at the turn of the millenium when Pele was crowned "Player of the (20th) Century" by FIFA while Maradona won a public vote.

"You were a genius that enchanted the world," said Pele.

"A magician with the ball at his feet. A true legend. But above all that, for me, you will always be a great friend, with an even bigger heart.? ?

"One day in heaven we will play together in the same team. And it will be the first time that I will raise my fist to the sky not to celebrate a goal, but because I can finally embrace you again."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Al Ahly captain Shenawy praises Pitso Mosimane's impressive management style
Pitso Mosimane quotes All Blacks adage: 'I left the Sundowns jersey in a better place'
Fans rejoice at return to stadiums: 'I did miss going to the pub before the game'
Read more on:
diego maradonapelesoccer
loading... Live
Arsenal 4
Rapid Wien 1
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10230 votes
Cricket
11% - 2758 votes
Football
19% - 4622 votes
Athletics
2% - 605 votes
Boxing
1% - 230 votes
Cycling
2% - 561 votes
Golf
5% - 1220 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2037 votes
Tennis
3% - 823 votes
Water sports
1% - 218 votes
American sports
1% - 301 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo