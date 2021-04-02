50m ago

Ibrahimovic, Lukaku fines for ugly spat donated to charity

Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale clashes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku's fines for squaring off in a row during an Italian Cup match will be donated to charity, their rival Milan clubs said on Thursday.

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic went head-to-head with his Inter Milan counterpart during the Cup quarter-final in the San Siro on January 26.

The former Manchester United teammates traded insults and were both charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a joint statement the clubs said the incident was "not in keeping with the shared principles of sporting fair play" and pledged the sum which has yet to be decided in a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation would go to charity.

The heated altercation began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.

They continued to trade insults as they headed towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off after picking up a second yellow card for another incident.

Both scored in the game which Inter won 2-1.

romelu lukakuzlatan ibrahimovicsoccer
