Ibrahimovic, Lukaku fines for ugly spat donated to charity

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku's fines for squaring off in a row during an Italian Cup match will be donated to charity, their rival Milan clubs said on Thursday.

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic went head-to-head with his Inter Milan counterpart during the Cup quarter-final in the San Siro on January 26.

The former Manchester United teammates traded insults and were both charged with unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a joint statement the clubs said the incident was "not in keeping with the shared principles of sporting fair play" and pledged the sum which has yet to be decided in a plea deal with the Italian Football Federation would go to charity.

The heated altercation began at the half-time whistle in the San Siro.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face before the pair went head-to-head.

They continued to trade insults as they headed towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident and Ibrahimovic was subsequently sent off after picking up a second yellow card for another incident.

Both scored in the game which Inter won 2-1.