Keane doesn't understand why Grealish suddenly seen as 'messiah' for England

Roy Keane says Jack Grealish will have to be “patient” and doesn’t understand why he’s suddenly seen as “the messiah for England”.

The Aston Villa captain was an unused substitute as England succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark last night.

And Ian Wright – on punditry duty with Keane – was hoping to see Grealish enter the fray to add some creativity to England’s midfield.

“I’d probably be disappointed if I was him seeing different people getting warmed up to come on,” Wright told ITV. “And you cannot blame him for trying to bring Calvert-Lewin on with his form. Jadon Sancho with the form we know that he can show.

“I would have liked to have seen him come on. He brought Jordan Henderson on. Fine! But the fact is, bring him on. We needed some creativity in the middle – He was MOTM against Wales. He sat out two games. You need someone who runs with the ball. Passes the ball through. He’s not afraid in any situation on the pitch to show for the ball and try to make something happen.”

But Keane is of the mind that Grealish isn’t quite the godsend he’s been built up to be.

He said: “I am intrigued. You have said he has played 14 minutes of competitive football for England yet all of a sudden, I know Wrighty loves him and we all know he’s got a chance of being a very good player. It’s like he’s the messiah. The messiah for England.”

Wright responded: “If he [Southgate] plays the more attacking players in that team and an attacking midfield player. There was nothing, for me, in that Denmark side that we couldn’t beat. We were very pragmatic with the team that he picked. I don’t know where the creativity was going to come from in the midfield. It was going to come from Conor Coady spreading it wide.

Keane then added: “But Jack will get his time. There are other games coming up. Gareth, from a manager’s point of view, is thinking ‘we are 1-0 down, still in the game and we just need one chance’ and Jack will have to be patient.”

- TEAMtalk media