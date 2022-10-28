1h ago

add bookmark

Stabbed Arsenal player 'OK' after surgery following deadly knife attack

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

On-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari underwent successful surgery on Friday after being stabbed during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, his Serie A club Monza said.

Monza confirmed to AFP that "everything is OK" with the 29-year-old Spanish defender, who Arsenal loaned to Monza this summer.

Mari underwent a procedure at Milan's Niguarda hospital after being wounded in the back while shopping with his wife and son on Thursday.

Monza said he would remain in hospital for two to three days.

Mari was one of several people attacked in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, by a man apparently suffering from psychological problems who killed one man after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Monza said in a tweet they were "united in grief" with the family of the supermarket's employee whose life was taken.

Four other people were hurt by a 46-year-old Italian who was arrested by police, reportedly after being disarmed by former Napoli and Inter Milan defender Massimo Taranto.

Ahead of Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday the Premier League team's coach Mikel Arteta said: "We will be in touch with him, hopefully he is OK."

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani said Mari would not return to training for around two months.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pablo marisoccercrime
loading... Live
Dolphins 0
Knights 42/0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 0
Knights 42/0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6536 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5710 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo