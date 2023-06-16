20m ago

Stay put or go: Kylian Mbappe's options if he does not resign with PSG next year

  • Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract runs its course in 2024, and the star player could be in the market.
  • Mbappe can explore several options on where he plays next, or remain with PSG.
  • Mbappe signed with PSG in 2018 for £160 million.

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not be signing a new contract with the club, leading to widespread speculation.

The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160 million in 2018, which was a world-record fee for a teenager, will see his current deal expire next year, and PSG must now decide whether to cash in on the prolific striker or risk losing him for free.

Here, we look at several potential moves for Mbappe, who became just the second man in history to score a World Cup final hat-trick as France lost on penalties to Argentina in Qatar last year.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

The LaLiga giants have been long-time admirers of Mbappe and would likely be able to muster the financial clout required to get a deal across the line.

Real has already made a move for England midfielder Jude Bellingham and has been linked with his international teammate Harry Kane as they look to challenge for top honours again next season.

With Karim Benzema departing for Al-Ittihad, Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add proven firepower to his attack, and Mbappe - with 212 goals in 260 PSG appearances - certainly ticks that box.

Real Madrid

Manchester United

The Red Devils improved last season under Erik ten Hag but are still some distance off challenging neighbours Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

The ongoing uncertainty of takeover bids may yet destabilise summer transfer business - but what a jewel in the crown Mbappe would be for any potential new owners at Old Trafford.

Like Real, United would probably be able to make the deal work financially, and they do have their famous number seven shirt, also favoured by the Frenchman, ready and waiting for someone to fill it.

Manchester United logo

Chelsea

A number of other Premier League clubs could make a move for Mbappe - treble winners City would be an attractive destination, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle may struggle with the numbers behind such a transfer.

Chelsea missing out on European football means the Blues become an outside prospect to make a swoop, but owner Todd Boehly has already proven he is not shy in splashing the cash in west London.

Some £600 million has been spent in a year, so the potentially eye-watering figures for Mbappe may not be as off-putting to Boehly as they would be to other suitors.

Chelsea Football Club

Saudi Arabia

With the Saudi Pro League looking to bring in some of the biggest names in world football, could Mbappe be tempted to head to the Middle East in his prime?

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr earlier this year, with former Real teammate Benzema joining him in Saudi Arabia, and the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez also linked with big-money deals.

At 24, Mbappe may feel the timing is not right to relocate to a league outside of those at the very top of the sport and away from the lure of chasing a first Champions League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by Al Nassr Football Club / AFP)

Stay put

Mbappe could yet remain at Paris St Germain; stranger things have certainly happened.

With Lionel Messi leaving the French capital and heading to Inter Miami and also some questions over the future of fellow superstar forward Neymar, the Ligue 1 champions are coming to a crossroads in how they move forward.

If Mbappe can be tempted to stay and sign a new deal, he would undoubtedly be the main man in Paris, while if the club refuse to sell or cannot get the value they want, he may yet play another season before leaving for nothing in 12 months.


