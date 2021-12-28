Sundowns grouped with Al Ahly, set for Pitso reunion in CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundown have been pitted together with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Group A of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.

This will see Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane get to share two fixtures (home and away), with his former employers as the much-anticipated group stages begin in February 2022.

Mosimane spent nearly eight years at the Tshwane giants, winning several trophies, including the Champions League in 2016.

Meanwhile, Benni McCathy's AmaZulu were drawn in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI) and Entente Setif (ALG).

2021/22 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), Al Merrikh (SUD) Group B: Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Entente Setif (ALG), AmaZulu (RSA) Group C: Esperance (TUN), Etoile Sahel (TUN), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) Group D: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Zamalek (EGY), Petro Atletico (ANG), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals Matchdays: Feb 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Mar 11-12, 18-19, Apr 1-2

2021/22 CAF Confederations Cup

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have been placed in Group B of the 2021/22 CAF Confederations Cup that will resume also resume next year February.