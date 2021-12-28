13m ago

add bookmark

Sundowns grouped with Al Ahly, set for Pitso reunion in CAF Champions League

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)

Mamelodi Sundown have been pitted together with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Group A of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League.

This will see Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane get to share two fixtures (home and away), with his former employers as the much-anticipated group stages begin in February 2022.

Mosimane spent nearly eight years at the Tshwane giants, winning several trophies, including the Champions League in 2016.

Meanwhile, Benni McCathy's AmaZulu were drawn in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI) and Entente Setif (ALG).

2021/22 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), Al Merrikh (SUD)

Group B: Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Entente Setif (ALG), AmaZulu (RSA)

Group C: Esperance (TUN), Etoile Sahel (TUN), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT)

Group D: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Zamalek (EGY), Petro Atletico (ANG), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG)

Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Matchdays: Feb 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Mar 11-12, 18-19, Apr 1-2

2021/22 CAF Confederations Cup

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates have been placed in Group B of the 2021/22 CAF Confederations Cup that will resume also resume next year February.

2021/2 CAF Confederations Cup

Group A

Pyramids (EGY)CS Sfaxien (TUN)Zanaco (ZAM)Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA)

Group B

JS Kabylie (ALG) or Royal Leopard (ESW)Orlando Pirates (RSA)JS Saoura (ALG)Al Ittihad (LBA)

Group C

TP Mazembe (COD)Coton Sport (CMR)Al Masry (EGY)AS Otoho (CGO)

Group D

Renaissance Berkane (MAR)Simba (TAN)ASEC Mimosas (CIV)US Garde Nationale (NIG)

Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Matchdays: Feb 13, 20, 27, Mar 13, 20, Apr 3

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsamazuluorlando piratescaf confederation cupcaf champions leaguepslpitso mosimanesoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5938 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 963 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3215 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo