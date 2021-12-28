1h ago

add bookmark

'Sundowns want to beat us!' - Ahly's Pitso reacts to CAF Champions League draw

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane admits that Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to defeat his Egyptian charges when the two African football powerhouses meet in the CAF Champions League.

Mosimane will get to face his former employers in home and away fixtures after seeing his Red Devils drew Sundowns in Group A.

Sudanese outfits Al Hilal and Al Merrikh complete the group.

READ | Orlando Pirates face exhausting CAF Confederation Cup schedule

The 57-year-old Mosimane was present at the proceedings in Cairo, Egypt, as he helped with the on-stage Champions League and Confederations Cup draw at the CAF headquarters.

Last season of Africa's premier club tournament, Ahly went on to beat Sundowns in home and away quarter-final fixtures, with Mosimane receiving a hostile homecoming from the Masandawana fans.

However, Mosimane's charges unscathed with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The Ahly mentor believes that Sundowns will want redemption when the Champions League resumes in February.

"Yes, a very difficult one," said Mosimane.

"I think what will happen there is the local teams will cancel each other because it's going to be a local derby.

"But the interesting part there is, the two top teams went to Sudan last year, and we did not win.

"So, it really shows how difficult that group is going to be."

Mosimane added: "When I was with them (Sundowns), we always had Wydad all the time.

"We played Wydad eight times in a row. So, it's interesting.

"Let's play Mamelodi Sundowns. Obviously, they want to beat us.

"But we have beaten them for the last two times, so it is okay."

2021/22 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), Al Merrikh (SUD)

Group B: Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Entente Setif (ALG), AmaZulu (RSA)

Group C: Esperance (TUN), Etoile Sahel (TUN), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT)

Group D: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Zamalek (EGY), Petro Atletico (ANG), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG)

Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

Matchdays: Feb 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Mar 11-12, 18-19, Apr 1-2



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
al ahlymamelodi sundownscaf champions leaguepitso mosimanesoccer
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5940 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 964 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3220 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5050 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo