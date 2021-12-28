'Sundowns want to beat us!' - Ahly's Pitso reacts to CAF Champions League draw

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane admits that Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to defeat his Egyptian charges when the two African football powerhouses meet in the CAF Champions League.

Mosimane will get to face his former employers in home and away fixtures after seeing his Red Devils drew Sundowns in Group A.

Sudanese outfits Al Hilal and Al Merrikh complete the group.

The 57-year-old Mosimane was present at the proceedings in Cairo, Egypt, as he helped with the on-stage Champions League and Confederations Cup draw at the CAF headquarters.

Last season of Africa's premier club tournament, Ahly went on to beat Sundowns in home and away quarter-final fixtures, with Mosimane receiving a hostile homecoming from the Masandawana fans.

However, Mosimane's charges unscathed with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The Ahly mentor believes that Sundowns will want redemption when the Champions League resumes in February.

"Yes, a very difficult one," said Mosimane.

"I think what will happen there is the local teams will cancel each other because it's going to be a local derby.

"But the interesting part there is, the two top teams went to Sudan last year, and we did not win.

"So, it really shows how difficult that group is going to be."

Mosimane added: "When I was with them (Sundowns), we always had Wydad all the time.

"We played Wydad eight times in a row. So, it's interesting.

"Let's play Mamelodi Sundowns. Obviously, they want to beat us.

"But we have beaten them for the last two times, so it is okay."

2021/22 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Group A: Al Ahly (EGY, holders), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA), Al Hilal (SUD), Al Merrikh (SUD)

Group B: Raja Casablanca (MAR), Horoya (GUI), Entente Setif (ALG), AmaZulu (RSA) Group C: Esperance (TUN), Etoile Sahel (TUN), Chabab Belouizdad (ALG), Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) Group D: Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Zamalek (EGY), Petro Atletico (ANG), Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals Matchdays: Feb 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Mar 11-12, 18-19, Apr 1-2





