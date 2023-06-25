1h ago

Share

Thousands gather in Sydney as FIFA Women's World Cup fever builds

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Indigenous cultural performers perform a smoking ceremony during the "Unity Celebrations", an event marking the 25-day countdown until the start of the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney on June 25, 2023.
Indigenous cultural performers perform a smoking ceremony during the "Unity Celebrations", an event marking the 25-day countdown until the start of the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney on June 25, 2023.
Saeed KHAN/AFP

Thousands of football fans marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sunday to mark 25 days before the Women's World Cup starts in Australia and New Zealand.

Football's governing body FIFA estimated around 4,000 braved chilly temperatures to take part in the early morning event on the famed bridge, which was temporarily closed to traffic.

Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand kick off the 32-team tournament on July 20 when the Matildas play Ireland in Sydney and the Football Ferns face Norway in Auckland.

FIFA says more than one million tickets have been sold for the 64 games in nine host cities, surpassing total sales for the 2019 World Cup in France.

FIFA official Rhiannon Martin told AFP she expected this year's tournament would be a "milestone" for women's football in Australia.

"We've seen how women's football has developed here over the last years," added Martin, who is head of FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA has said each player at the World Cup will earn at least $30,000, with the winners taking home $270,000 apiece.

Martin said the boost to the prize money pot showed that "women's football is really being valued".

James Johnson, chief executive of Football Australia, told AFP it "starts to bridge the gap" between prize money for the men's and women's World Cup.

"We still have a bit of work to do over the next four years, but being the World Cup where the lift occurred makes us very proud," he added.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
FIFA Womens World Cupsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 194 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 498 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1537 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1816 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 483 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 271 votes
Jake White
7% - 578 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

10h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo