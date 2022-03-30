WATCH | Absolute chaos! Fuming Nigeria fans raid pitch to attack Ghana players

Nigeria suffered a shock home defeat against Ghana which ended their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars an early lead but William Troost-Ekong equalised from the penalty spot soon afterwards to keep Super Eagles in the match at a packed Abuja National Stadium.

The scoreline would remain 1-1 with Ghana securing their passage on the away goals rule to the finals, kick-starting in November.

However, thousands of Nigeria fans took to the field in anger to attack the Ghana players and destroy stadium equipment.

According to Nigerian publication Punch, prior to taking to the field fans threw objects at the Ghanaian players after the final whistle.

Ghana will join Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Cameroon as the African nations participating at the global showpiece later this year.

WATCH BELOW:

Nigeria ???? fan are not happy about the results #NIGGHA France Ghana mbappe #WCQ pic.twitter.com/KzfMNpmnYO — Bheki Ndlovu (@KingbNdlovu) March 29, 2022