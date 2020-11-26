WATCH | 'El Diego' in the greatest warm-up video of all time

Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60, will forever be remembered as one of the greatest footballers of all time.



Maradona, regarded as arguably the greatest ever, gave us the greatest warm-up video of all time before the 1989 UEFA Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich at the Olympiastadio Stadium in Berlin.

To the tune of Austrian pop band Opus and their hit song Live Is Life, Maradona provided football fans with the greatest pre-match warm-up and one of the most iconic moments in football history.

Maradona can be seen juggling the ball in a series of keepie-uppies in time with the music in front of the transfixed crowd, all with his shoelaces undone.

Napoli booked a place in the competition's final with a 2-2 draw before lifting the trophy against Stuttgart.

Watch the video below:

Diego Maradona special pre-game warm up before the UEFA Cup semi-final. pic.twitter.com/5lL1ezqYA6 — South Garner Soccer (@SGMenSoccer) November 25, 2020

- Compiled by Baden Gillion