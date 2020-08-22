22m ago

add bookmark

'With or without me': Conte throws Inter future into doubt after Europa League defeat

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Antonio Conte (Getty Images)
Antonio Conte (Getty Images)

Antonio Conte cast fresh doubt over his position as Inter Milan coach saying the club must examine their future "with or without me" after Friday's 3-2 Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

"Now we'll return to Milan, we'll take a couple of days off. We will meet, examine the season and everything in a very calm way. We will try to plan the future of Inter with or without me," Conte, 51, told Sky Sport.

"It has been a very tough season from all points of view, the best decision must be taken for the good of Inter, with the utmost cordiality.

"There is no resentment, there are different points of view.

"For me it was a beautiful year, I thank those who gave me the opportunity to have a wonderful experience."

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Conte took over as Inter Milan coach in May 2019.

The club finished second in Serie A, just one point behind champions Juventus, and reached their first European final in a decade.

"I think I have given a lot and received a lot, from this point of view I am very happy," added Conte.

"However, I did not like some situations I experienced this year," continued the former Italy coach.

"I also have a family and I have to understand if my priority remains football, because there is a limit to everything. I don't want my private life to be affected too."

Conte regretted the defeat against the Spanish side who are "accustomed to winning" having won the Europa League trophy six times.

"The certainty is that my lads worked hard, they grew up and got to play the important competition final. For many it was the first experience."

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang insisted that the season under Conte had made the club's Chinese owners "optimistic for the future".

"It hasn't worked now but we'll try again next year," Zhang said.

"The most important thing is to continue to grow, because the future is bright. Conte and his technical staff are doing a great job. As I said, we'll rest for a few days and plan for the future."

 

Related Links
Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League
Birthday boy Robert Lewandowski 'makes Bayern Munich hearts beat faster'
Bayern squad better than 2013 treble winners, says Manuel Neuer
Read more on:
inter milaneuropa leagueantonio contecoronavirussoccer
loading... Live
England 332/4 (90 ov)
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 6375 votes
Cricket
11% - 1624 votes
Football
19% - 2831 votes
Athletics
2% - 348 votes
Boxing
1% - 136 votes
Cycling
2% - 340 votes
Golf
5% - 727 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1236 votes
Tennis
3% - 470 votes
Water sports
1% - 130 votes
American sports
1% - 153 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo