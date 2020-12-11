1h ago

Zambia football coach appearing in SA court on sexual assault charge

Milutin Sredojevic (Gallo Images)
Zambian national football team coach Milutin Sredojevic on Friday appeared in a South African court charged with the sexual assault of a waitress.

The 51-year-old was released on R10 000 bail to reappear in February.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ncakane told AFP that on Monday the Serbian coach was attending a match in Port Elizabeth when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was serving him coffee.

"On Monday, a 39-year-old woman was serving coffee. When she asked Mr Sredojevic whether he took his coffee with sugar, he said no, but said he wanted a different type of sugar pointing at the woman's private parts," said Ncakane.

Later the same day, when the woman came again to serve him coffee, he touched the woman's buttocks, explained the official.

A complaint was laid with the police leading to Friday's court appearance.

The controversial Serbian, known as 'Micho' is in South Africa with his Zambian side to take part in the Cosafa tournament.

