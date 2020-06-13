1h ago

add bookmark

Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid to adopt Soccer World Cup mentality for La Liga finish

Zinedine Zidane (Getty Images)
Zinedine Zidane (Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to treat their remaining 11 games in La Liga like a Soccer World Cup as they aim to overhaul Barcelona to win just their second league title in eight years.

Real sit two points behind Barca and return after three months away against Eibar on Sunday, when they will play in their new training ground home at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

La Liga is due to finish on 19 July, meaning there will be fixtures every day while clubs will be in action almost every three days for five and a half weeks.

Asked if felt like the start of a World Cup, Zidane said on Saturday: "I like the comparison, I buy into it. My players know what it's like to play in the final stages of a World Cup or European Championship.

"The important thing is the preparation and I think we have prepared very, very well. Our first match starts tomorrow and we will give everything. I have faith what we have done with the players and now we have to show it on the field."

La Liga matches are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, although league president Javier Tebas has said stadiums could be allowed to be 10 to 15 percent full before the end of the season.

"I don't like playing without fans, that's my opinion," Zidane said. "But as always, we have to adapt. This is the situation. There is a government with people who do their work and we have to do ours."

Real are playing at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium to allow renovation work to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The capacity is only 6 000 which would mean far fewer fans could attend if the ban is relaxed.

"My players want to play in front of an audience and right now, there isn't one," Zidane said.

"But if those in charge say we can, well then we'll see. I have been a player and I prefer to play with fans. But it is not an excuse, we are going to play well."

Eden Hazard has been included in the squad to face Eibar after he was able to use the break to recover from a foot injury and Marco Asensio is also available again after rupturing his cruciate ligaments last year.

But Zidane said striker Luka Jovic could miss the run-in after injuring his foot at home and Lucas Vazquez is also out.

Related Links
Jose Mourinho tells Spurs to get ready for empty feeling
More than 8 million Italians tune in as football returns
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Read more on:
real madridla ligazinedine zidanesoccer
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
50% - 1537 votes
Cricket
10% - 300 votes
Football
16% - 497 votes
Athletics
2% - 49 votes
Boxing
1% - 19 votes
Cycling
2% - 48 votes
Golf
6% - 196 votes
Motorsport
7% - 213 votes
Tennis
3% - 87 votes
Water sports
1% - 22 votes
American sports
1% - 29 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo