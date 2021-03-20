100th Soweto Derby: 5 Great Kaizer Chiefs PSL wins: Rare doubles and Knowledge Musona dominance!

Always the pre-eminent Soweto Derby side, Kaizer Chiefs haven't always had it their own way when it came to beating Pirates in the league.

When they have been dominant, they've rubbed it in properly.

However, it took them six matches to register their first Soweto Derby league win when they triumphed in 1999.

Kaizer Chiefs needed their sixth attempt in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era to register a league win against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

However, when they won, they tended to do so handsomely. Here are five of Chiefs' most remarkable Soweto Derby league wins

13 February 1999: Orlando Pirates 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were well ensconced as Cup specialists in the early years of the PSL, but league derby wins against Orlando Pirates were hard to come by. The late Thabang Lebese provided the brace that allowed Kaizer Chiefs to triumph for the first time in the PSL era.

Sibusiso Zuma scored for Orlando Pirates, but as was the case in the first four PSL seasons, whatever the Soweto rivals tried, they couldn’t get the better of Mamelodi Sundowns from a league perspective. That it took Chiefs six attempts to get their first league win over their rivals spoke of a very competitive era.

Thabang Lebese (Lefty ShivambuGallo Images)

28 October 2005: Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Orlando Pirates

Under the late and legendary Ted Dumitru, Kaizer Chiefs may have won the league, but missed out on the treasured league double over Pirates. That would come under Ernst Middendorp, whose mastery of Orlando Pirates in his two spells as Chiefs coach was well documented.

It started with this 2-0 home win where David Obua and Gert Schalkwyk scored two goals at the opposite end of the game in Chiefs’ flawed title defence. There was none of the thrill and the dazzle of the 2004/05 campaign where Chiefs had a side and a striker that they’ve yet to better, despite adding two more titles. Obua scored the lone goal in the return game to record what remains the first of only two league Derby doubles for Chiefs.

13 November 2010: Orlando Pirates 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs

This was the first league Soweto Derby at the rebuilt FNB Stadium after the World Cup and Chiefs, being the team for the big occasion, celebrated with a consummate win. An early Daine Klate own goal set the cat among the pigeons and with Knowledge Musona causing merry havoc with a brace. Ezenwa Otorogu claimed one back for the Sea Robbers, but that was little comfort at the time. Just under a month later, Chiefs would again put three past Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup final in what was a measure of unseen dominance from the Glamour Boys. Pirates, whose only win in five competitive Derbies that season came in the MTN8 semi-finals, had the last laugh when they won their first league title since the 2002/03 season.

6 December 2014: Orlando Pirates 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs

At the height of Chiefs’ excellence under Stuart Baxter, Pirates were regressing into the nothingness that would see them being whipping boys in the 2016/17 season. Chiefs, who strolled to league success with a whopping 69 points, 12 more than second placed Mamelodi Sundowns, toyed with Orlando Pirates on a hot December day.

Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu provided the goals on a day where the result, while comprehensive, didn’t quite reflect how dominant Stuart Baxter’s side were on the day. It wasn’t known at the time, but Chiefs were to embark on a nearly five-year period where they wouldn’t win a league derby until...

Lebogang Manyama (Press Association)

9 November 2019: Kaizer Chiefs 3-2 Orlando Pirates

Just under two years ago where a thriller of a game was decided by an 83rd minute Daniel Cardoso penalty. A game that never lost its spark throughout, Ntsikelelo Nyauza scored a comical own goal inside the first minute, with Leonardo Castro putting Chiefs 2-0 in the 28th minute. Pirates fought back with two excellently taken goals from Vincent Pule and Ghabadinho Mhango to level matters, but Cardoso’s penalty was the difference.

The week before, Chiefs needed a penalty shootout to get past Pirates in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal. Three months and 20 days later, Lebogang Manyama’s long and brilliant goal separated the teams as Chiefs recorded a rare domestic Soweto Derby treble. As the fates would have it, Chiefs would be the biggest losers at the end of the season with the mother of all league title chokes.