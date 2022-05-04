2022/23 PSL season to start in August, will take 2-month break for Qatar World Cup

The 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season will start on 6 August, with the MTN8 kicking the season off.

The DStv Premiership, which Mamelodi Sundowns will defend, will begin on 12 August.

The domestic football will take a break from 6 November through to 7 January to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the World Cup break is nothing new, it's generally taken place between the end of May and early July, which is when most leagues are in recess.

In a circular, the PSL announced that the domestic season would be in recess from 6 November to 7 January.

The Qatar-held World Cup from 21 November to 18 December means an odd winter break will occur for most leagues that run from August to May.

Since 1996/97, the PSL has fallen in this bracket that's put them at odds with most African leagues and the African Cup of Nations.

The league season is set to be concluded on 20 May, with the Nedbank Cup final taking place a week later.

The GladAfrica Championship will start on 20 August.



