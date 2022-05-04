PSL

2022/23 PSL season to start in August, will take 2-month break for Qatar World Cup

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)
Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)
  • The 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season will start on 6 August, with the MTN8 kicking the season off.
  • The DStv Premiership, which Mamelodi Sundowns will defend, will begin on 12 August.
  • The domestic football will take a break from 6 November through to 7 January to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League (PSL) will start on 6 August with the MTN8, the league will take a break from 6 November to accommodate this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While the World Cup break is nothing new, it's generally taken place between the end of May and early July, which is when most leagues are in recess.

In a circular, the PSL announced that the domestic season would be in recess from 6 November to 7 January.

The Qatar-held World Cup from 21 November to 18 December means an odd winter break will occur for most leagues that run from August to May.

Since 1996/97, the PSL has fallen in this bracket that's put them at odds with most African leagues and the African Cup of Nations.

The season will begin with the MTN8, with the DStv Premiership starting on 12 August with Mamelodi Sundowns defending their title.

The league season is set to be concluded on 20 May, with the Nedbank Cup final taking place a week later.

The GladAfrica Championship will start on 20 August.


Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy
Makhulong Stadium
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg Utd
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Royal AM
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Tue 03 May 22
Kaizer Chiefs 1
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Tue 03 May 22
Sekhukhune United 0
Mamelodi Sundowns 2
Tue 03 May 22
Swallows 0
AmaZulu 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
27
18
61
2. Royal AM
26
12
45
3. Cape Town City FC
27
11
45
4. Kaizer Chiefs
27
12
42
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
