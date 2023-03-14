A walk in the park: Rampant Sundowns break another PSL record in convincing Royal AM win

A dominant Mamelodi Sundowns quickly dismantled and annihilated Royal AM to earn an emphatic 5-1 DStv Premiership victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, which pushes the Tshwane giants closer to being crowned champions.

The win also saw the Brazilians again write their name in the Premier Soccer League history books. It was an eleventh straight home win, ending a 24-year long-standing record (10 home wins) the club set in 1999, according to Opta Jabu.

11 - This is Sundowns' 11th straight home league win, a new PSL record, eclipsing the 10 game run held by Paul Dolezar's Sundowns in 1999. Territory. #DSTVPrem pic.twitter.com/t4HSGcLhVU — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) March 14, 2023

Masandawana are league champions-elect for a record sixth consecutive season. Still, they are not mathematically crowned yet, despite second-placed SuperSport United being 20 points behind them in the standings, with a game in hand.

Their Tshwane neighbours and rivals would have to win all their remaining matches and rely on Sundowns to lose all their league fixtures to be crowned champions, which looks improbable at this point in the season.

Sundowns could be declared champions in their next league match if they claim three points against Cape Town City (April 1) and SuperSport fail to win against Orlando Pirates on Saturday (18 March) or against Chippa United (April 1).

That would mean another PSL record ticked off if they are to reach that achievement - winning the league title in 24 league games, a feat they are desperately chasing.

Records Sundowns can still break this season: Earliest title win: 25 league matches Total league games won: 22 league matches PSL title wins: Record sixth consecutive title, 16th overall league crown The league points record: 71 points Best goal difference: A positive goal difference of 36 set by Sundowns last season Fewest goals conceded: 11 goals set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2004/05 season Biggest title-winning points margin: 16 points set by Sundowns in 2021/22 season

Mokwena gives 16-year-old PSL taste

It has only been less than 72 hours since Downs’ last match, which was a thumping 5-2 win against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday in their Group B CAF Champions League.

Brazilians head coach Rhulani Mokwena confidently opted not to change his winning eleven as the same side took the field on Tuesday, which paid off.

But the opening 15 minutes belonged to Royal AM as striker Sedwyn Curtis George hit the upright from close range before goalscoring opportunities began to dry up for the Durban side.

Sundowns found their groove 20 minutes into the game as brilliant inter-passing play by Teboho Mokoena, and Neo Maema dictated the play in midfield. The former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker then cheekily backheeled the ball into the path of Cassius Mailula, who casually placed it into the top corner.

Remaining league matches for Sundowns: Cape Town City (1 April) Swallows (9 April) Golden Arrows (22 April) Richards Bay (29 April) AmaZulu (3 May) Gallants (10 May) Maritzburg (20 May) *NB: Dates may change due to Sundowns' participate in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup

A defensive error by defender Ricardo Nascimento and goalkeeper Zakahle Xolani resulted in an own goal before Peter Shalulile took his league goal tally into double figures that all-but-confirmed Sundowns' 18th win in all competitions before the half-time whistle.

Six minutes into the second half, the Namibian international completed his brace from close range with a strikers instinct finish in the 18-yard box following poor defensive work by the visiting team.

Lantshane Phalane then struck a world-class consolation goal with a powerful 25-yard strike that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had no chance of saving.

Mothobi Mvala grabbed Sundowns' fifth goal with a clean-headed effort before Mokwena capped off the evening, bringing on 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena.

A huge moment for 16-year-old Siyabonga Mabena who comes on for his Sundowns debut ??He's currently in grade 10 ??‍?? pic.twitter.com/hE0jezYsXO — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) March 14, 2023

His 15-minute cameo off the substitutes bench made him the youngest used player in the modern PSL era after Neo Rapoo broke the record in January at 17 years, four months and 26 days.

Sundowns return to action on Saturday against Sudan outfit Al Hilal in the Champions League. Mokwena's charges need only a point to advance to the quarter-final of Africa's premier competition.

Elsewhere in the league on Tuesday, top-four chasers Cape Town City entertained relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants at Cape Town Stadium.

The home side failed on two occasions to hold onto the lead against Gallants as the visiting side claimed a vital 2-2 draw in their quest for Premiership safety.