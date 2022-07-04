PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

African Super League to kick off in 2023, CAF boss Patrice Motsepe confirms

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrice Motsepe (Gallo Images)
Patrice Motsepe (Gallo Images)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the an African Super League will be launched next month in Tanzania, with the prestigious tournament set to kick off in August 2023.

Last year at the Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 member association "unanimously voted to go-ahead" with planning the competition and issued a mandate to CAF president Patrice Motsepe and the Executive Committee.

"The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF's 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10," Motsepe revealed in a statement on Sunday.

"We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful."

No further details has been issued regarding the competition as everything will be unveiled on Wednesday, 10 August at the launch.

Motsepe added: "We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.

"A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF's 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.

"We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men's and women's CAF Champions Leagues."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cafafrican super leaguepatrice motsepesoccer
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy
Makhulong Stadium
SuperSport
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg Utd
Moses Mabhida Stadium
202 Channel 202
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Royal AM
DHL Stadium
202 Channel 202
View More
Results
Mon 30 May 22
SuperSport Utd
SuperSport Utd 2
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates 0
Fri 27 May 22
Royal AM
Royal AM 2
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates 2
Tue 24 May 22
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates 4
Maritzburg Utd
Maritzburg Utd 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
19
65
Team Logo
2. Cape Town City FC
30
12
49
Team Logo
3. Kaizer Chiefs
30
13
47
Team Logo
4. Royal AM
30
12
47
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo