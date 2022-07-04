African Super League to kick off in 2023, CAF boss Patrice Motsepe confirms

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the an African Super League will be launched next month in Tanzania, with the prestigious tournament set to kick off in August 2023.

Last year at the Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, the 54 member association "unanimously voted to go-ahead" with planning the competition and issued a mandate to CAF president Patrice Motsepe and the Executive Committee.

"The decision has now been taken to implement the CAF Super League. It will start in August 2023 and we will launch it during CAF's 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on August 10," Motsepe revealed in a statement on Sunday.

"We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful."

No further details has been issued regarding the competition as everything will be unveiled on Wednesday, 10 August at the launch.

Motsepe added: "We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.

"A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving $1 million every year to every one of CAF's 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development.

"We also want to look to increase the prize money for the men's and women's CAF Champions Leagues."







