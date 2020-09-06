Ajax CT earn dramatic win over TTM in promotion playoff

GladAfrica Championship side Ajax Cape Town earned a dramatic win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs at the Rand Stadium on Sunday.

Ajax Cape Town opened the scoring just before half-time when veteran striker Eleazar Rodgers struck with a header in the 47th minute to give the Urban Warriors the lead.

After the interval the Cape side looked the stronger of the two sides and more likely to double their lead as their opponents held on with some resolute defending.

TTM then managed to turn the tie on its head with two goals in quick succession by Thembisani Nevhulamba in the 58th minute and then Tebogo Thangwane three minutes later.

Midfielder Sonwabile Mfecane managed to grabbed a vital goal for Ajax Cape Town to drag themselves back into the contest in the 79th minute with just over ten minutes remaining.

Ajax then dramatically completed their comeback when substitute Kegan Johannes scored with an excellent volley direct from a corner-kick to clinch a vital win.

The victory gives Calvin Marlin's Ajax Cape Town an important win in their quest to return to South Africa's top-flight after losing out on automatic promotion on goal difference.

Promotion playoff 2019/20 Fixtures:

06-Sep-20 Ajax CT 3-2 TTM



09-Sep-20 Black Leopards v Ajax CT

12-Sep-20 NFD 3 v Black Leopards



15-Sep-20 TTM v Ajax CT



18-Sep-20 Ajax CT v Black Leopards



21-Sep-20 Black Leopards v TTM

- Compiled by Baden Gillion