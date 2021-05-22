Shocking scenes as Sundowns fans abuse former coach Pitso Mosimane on SA return: 'They swore at my mother'

Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane lashed out at unnamed Mamelodi Sundowns official, accusing the person of orchestrating a march where Sundowns fans swore at him.

Mosimane, who guided the Pretoria side to a domestic treble last season, moved to Cairo to join Al-Ahly.

Ah-Ahly held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in their CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg game in Atteridgeville to progress to the semi-finals after winning the first leg 2-0.

An emotional Pitso Mosimane took aim at an unnamed Mamelodi Sundowns official on Saturday, accusing them of orchestrating a pre-match march where Mosimane said Sundowns supporters "swore at his mother".

Mosimane, who now coaches Al-Ahly, lashed out at the post-match press conference after his team eliminated Sundowns at the quarter-final stage of the CAF Champions League.

The 1-1 draw at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon was enough for Al-Ahly to move to the semi-finals.

They had won the first leg in Cairo last week 2-0 and that mountain was too far for Sundowns to scale.

However, what should have been a welcome return to a stadium where he had experienced a lot of success turned to heartbreak, as Mosimane said he was hurt by what the Sundowns supporters did.

According to a video that is being widely circulated on social media but can't be posted on Sport24 due to the explicit language on the placards and from the supporters, a group of Sundowns fans accosted the Al-Ahly team bus on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville and hurled insults at Mosimane.

"I was a little bit emotional when I saw the placards outside the stadium. All of those people swearing at me and swearing at my mother," Mosimane said.

"I asked myself what else should I have done for this team to gain their respect, but it's football and I understand."

Mosimane, who said his team did what was required of them without being at their best, said he knew who was behind the supporters insulting him.

"I know who was behind that protest. That person is bitter because I left and I have had to move on with my life," Mosimane said.

"There's more and I don't want to talk about it right now. I can show you my phone, the correspondence and the emails I have received. They just don't let me go.

"Those emails are not from supporters. They come from the main office and there's only one person who can allow that. There are emails from lawyers asking why and how I left, but I'll save all of that for my book. I'll write a book."

Mosimane said the events leading up to the game nearly pushed him over the edge after making peace with his much-hyped exit at Sundowns at the end of last season after securing a domestic treble.

"I thought I left in peace. I shook hands, but it now seems I'm not at peace and I didn't want to talk," Mosimane said.

"Now that the situation is like this, I'm going to write the book because that person must let me go. It's not right."