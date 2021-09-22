PSL

Al Ahly president fine Pitso, staff and players R281 000 after cup exit

Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has fined head coach Pitso Mosimane, his staff and players 300 000 Egyptian pounds (R 281 000) each after their 2020/21 Egyptian Super Cup defeat against Tala'ea El-Gaish.

The Red Devils were considered favourites for the domestic cup, and it would have seen them win it for a record 12th time in the club's history

However, Mosimane's charges went down 3-2 on penalties following a goalless scoreline after extra-time, which did not impress Ahly president.

"Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly's president, decided to impose a 300k fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday, despite the great support that the team receives to achieve titles and meet the expectations of the fans," a statement read on the club's official website.

"Also, the administrative staff and the medical staff will be subjected to a fine that is relative to their salaries."

Mosimane will again be on the touchline on Saturday as Al Ahly takes on ENPPI in the Egypt Cup Round of 16.

Kick-off is at 19:00.

