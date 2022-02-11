PSL

Al Ahly table massive R2.5m contract renewal for Pitso Mosimane - report

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
  • Al Ahly have reportedly tabled a lucrative contract renewal for the services of South African coach Pitso Mosimane.
  • The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, who expressed his desire to remain in Egypt, is considering his options despite the offer.
  • Mosimane is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Red Devils competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobeir says that the Egyptian giants are eager to hold onto the services of well-known South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

Shobeir, 61, who spent 17 glorious years at the Red Devils, says he has been made aware of a bumper new deal tabled for Mosimane to remain in Cairo.

The new contract will reportedly see Mosimane earn up to $165,000 (R2 491 919) a month, with the length of the deal still unknown.

Mosimane's current deal expires at the end of October 2022.

"Al Ahly made Mosimane a good deal, and I believe that it's now up to him. He previously said that he wants to keep the position," Shobeir said, as quoted by KingFut.

"I believe Mosimane wants to stay at Al Ahly, but negotiations between the club and his agent are still ongoing.

"Al Ahly's offer is between $160,000 and $165,000 (R2 491 919), with a three-month penalty clause."

Mosimane joined Ahly at the end of September 2020 and has had a successful tenure, winning the Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup and back-to-back CAF Champions League titles.

The Ahly boss recently confessed that he wants legendary status at the club and wants a seven-year stay in Egypt.

"My dream is to stay for several years with Al Ahly and to be a legend, like Manuel José, who won four CAF Champions League titles during seven years," Mosimane said.

"I hope to stay here for seven years. This is a hard thing to do, because Al Ahly is a great club and I always do my best to meet Al Ahly's high expectations."

Meanwhile, last year, he also guided the African powerhouse to a third place finish in the Club World Cup.

Mosimane will once again get the chance for a third place winners medal on Saturday against Saudi Arabia giants Al-Hilal.

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).

