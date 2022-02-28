Al Ahly's home defeat against Sundowns still a 'win for coach Pitso' - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi lauded his side as they defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in their CAF Champions League Group A match on Saturday.

Thapelo Morena netted the game's only goal at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt, with 85 minutes on the clock.

It was the first time that the Brazilians have emerged victorious over the Red Devils on Egyptian soil.

Mngqithi believes the stinging defeat for Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane is also a win for the former 'Downs mentor as he "laid the foundations" for the Brazilians success in recent years.

"Winning in Cairo was always our plan," said the Sundowns co-coach.



"We really wanted to win, and in fact, I think the performance last year was stronger than this performance.

"We had many injuries this year and were worried in many areas.

"We knew the strength of Al Ahly, and we lost a reasonable amount of starting players, from Dennis Onyango to Mosa Lebusa, who scored at home.

"We also lost Erwin Saavedra, and two of our strikers in one week at home, Gift Motupa and Pavol Safranko.

"Otherwise, we're very excited to have won in Cairo, but one must also say, it's a win for coach Pitso.

"He laid the foundation at this club; he's put his foot forward and always says this team still plays his football. So, if Ahly lose and we won, it means he still won."

The victory against the Red Devils sees Sundowns further their group with seven points after three games.

Al-Merrikh sit in second place after two matches with four points, while Mosimane's Egyptian giants remain in third place with a single point but also a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are anchored at the bottom with one point after their three matches.

Sundowns and Al Ahly will play the reverse fixture in South Africa on Friday, 11 March.