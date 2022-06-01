Amakhosi begin Zwane era with mass exodus as Manyama, Nurkovic, Akpeyi depart

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departures of several star players on Wednesday in what turned out to be an eventful day for the Soweto giants.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the club took its time to reveal all the names who will leave the club ahead of the new era under coach Arthur Zwane, who inked a three-deal last week.

Striker Samir Nurkovic was the first big name to be confirmed, with the Serbian marksman having arrived at the club three years ago.

He had a brilliant breakout season in which he scored 14 goals in 31 appearances as Chiefs narrowly missed out on winning the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, after a series of injuries, Nurkovic found himself slipping down the pecking order and made only 15 appearances over the past season, during which time he scored just once.

Soon after, the club revealed the contracts of Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Cardoso, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, and Anthony Akumu Agay would expire in June and not be renewed.

Chiefs then shocked the football fraternity as the club opted against renewing the contract of attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama and star goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

The club said: "Lebogang Manyama will also be out of contract at the end of June and is free to find a new team. The attacking midfielder joined Amakhosi in August 2018 from Turkish side Konyaspor and played 95 matches, scoring on 15 occasions."

Amakhosi have already confirmed the signing of Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika from Stellenbosch FC. At the same time, Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu is expected to make a move to Soweto for the upcoming season as well.

The club also confirmed the departure of goalkeeping coach Lee Baxter, who will leave after four years of service.

