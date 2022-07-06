Amakhosi founder Kaizer Motaung to receive honorary doctorate from UCT

Kaizer Chiefs founder and chairperson Kaizer Motaung will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Cape Town, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

As a fine striker himself, Motaung made his senior debut for Orlando Pirates at the tender age of 16.



He was a marvel between the white lines, with exquisite ball control, magnificent vision and immaculate finishing abilities.

Those perfect football qualities earned him the appellation, "Chincha Guluva" - the man with the quick feet.

Motaung's talent took him 14 000km away from Soweto to North America in the 1960s and 70s, where he played for Atlanta Chiefs and Denver Dynamos.

During that time, he achieved the top scorer award, was voted Rookie-of-the-Year and earned a place in the NASL's All-Star team.

But when he returned to Soweto, Motaung was on a mission to fulfil his dream of founding his own team, and thus Kaizer Chiefs was born in 1970.

The club hit the ground running and became known as the "Phefeni Glamour Boys", a star-studded collection infamous for flair, long hair and winning cup competitions.

Fast-forward to 2022; Amakhosi is one of the biggest football clubs on the African continent, with 55 major trophies in their cabinet.

Political party EFF announced in a statement released:

"The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomes the decision by the University of Cape Town (UCT) to bestow South African Football Legend Kaizer Motaung with an Honorary Doctorate.

"The University of Cape Town will on the 22nd of July 2022, honour Ntate Kaizer Motaung with an Honorary Doctorate in Social Sciences, for his tremendous contribution to Sports Development.

"The EFF recognises and salutes the Commander in Chief and President of the EFF, Julius Malema, who at the 2nd National People's Assembly (NPA) of the organisation, called for Kaizer Motaung to be honoured for his service to the footballing fraternity in Africa."







