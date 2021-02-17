Another Itumeleng Khune howler as Kaizer Chiefs suffer defeat to AmaZulu

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune committed another costly error on his return to the starting line-up as Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

In the opening stages AmaZulu looked the better of the two while producing the more fluid football with some slick passing.

While Chiefs looked like a side adjusting to a new formation with five defenders named at the back and Daniel Cardoso pushed up into a defensive midfield position.

Chiefs were then forced into an early substitution in the 15th minute as Lebogang Manyama replaced the injured Happy Mashiane who had suffered a thigh injury.

AmaZulu went close in the 30th minute when striker Augustine Mulenga hit a powerful shot from range that fired against the crossbar loudly in the empty FNB Stadium.

Both sides went in search of an opener but failed to create any clear-cut chances with only a number of half-chances that neither could capitalise on.

The two teams continued to cancel each other out with Cardoso's attempt from distance which sailed over the bar the only attempt before the break.

Just as it looked like the first-half would end goalless Mulenga struck on the stroke of half-time as he fired his effort into the roof of the net from close range after a rebound fell kindly to him.

AmaZulu enjoyed the majority of the ball with 52% of possession to Chiefs' 48% with six attempts at goal with four on target to the home side's two attempts but tellingly none on target.

Gavin Hunt looked to make a change at half-time as his players looked to struggle with the formation as Daniel Cardoso was hauled off and replaced by Njabulo Blom.

AmaZulu nearly doubled their lead early in the second-half in the 47th minute when Mulenga was in on goal but his cutback missed everyone in the box.

Chiefs got back into the encounter through substitute Leonardo Castro as he made no mistake from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after Nurkovic was brought down in the area.

With the game looking like it was heading for a draw AmaZulu clinched the winner in the closing stages in the 86th minute through substitute Lehohonolo Majoro.

Khune failed to deal with a corner and punched the ball straight into the air with it dropping to Majoro who clinically flicked the ball into an empty net.

Despite Chiefs' late efforts to grab an equaliser that's how the match ended with the Amakhosi suffering their third consecutive defeat.