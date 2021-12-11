Bafana boss Broos says Tau's 'future will be brighter' after Pitso reunion

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he is glad Percy Tau decided to move from Brighton to Egyptian giants Al Ahly under the coaching prowess of Pitso Mosimane.

The 27-year-old Tau has made a great start to his career in the Egyptian top-flight, scoring five times in six games to lead the goal-scoring table.

Speaking to KickOff website, Broos said he was thrilled that Tau was playing for a side that was competing for continental titles.

"I was happy to see Tau move from Brighton to Al Ahly; he's now playing for a big team that's competing for continental titles," Broos said.

"That means Tau's future will be brighter, especially that he's now playing under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane; he knows he's an important part of the national team squad.

"Tau will help us thoroughly in the future; we will have to prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers."

In an interview, Tau said he was very happy to have made the switch to the Egyptian Giants and was enjoying his time at the club with coach Mosimane in charge.

"Al Ahly is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and the world; I am grateful for this opportunity. It feels great to be here," Tau said.

"I did not have a problem adapting to my teammates. My ambition is to fill every role I can on the pitch, score more goals and win more trophies.

"I have always thought about representing Al Ahly; with Mosimane being the club head coach, I knew he would help me bring out my best."