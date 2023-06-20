Bafana legend Bartlett inks fresh deal with newly PSL promoted Cape Town Spurs

Bafana Bafana legendary striker Shaun Bartlett has put pen-to-paper on a fresh two-year deal with Cape Town Spurs to remain as head coach until 2025.

"Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season," the club confirmed on their social media platforms on Monday evening.

Despite Bartlett's inability to secure automatic promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, he displayed remarkable resilience and strategic acumen as he guided his team through the arduous PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs.

Overcoming opponents such as Maritzburg United and Casric Stars, Bartlett showcased his leadership prowess, cementing his side's well-deserved elevation to the DStv Premiership.

After a hiatus since 2018, characterized by the club's former identity as Ajax Cape Town, Spurs triumphantly mark their long-awaited return to the pinnacle of South African football.

This momentous occasion not only signifies their resurgence but also serves as a testament to their enduring passion and unwavering determination.

With their reentry into the South African top-flight, Spurs embark on a new chapter, eager to reclaim their rightful place among the elite teams and leave an indelible mark on the football landscape.



