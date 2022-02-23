Bafana legend Brian Baloyi pleads for fans to return to stadiums: 'I'm bored!'

Bafana goalkeeping legend Brian Baloyi has pleaded with football authorities to open stadiums to fans.

The PSL has kept spectators locked out since the pandemic began in 2020 despite the government allowing 2 000 attendees.

Baloyi spoke at the Safja Women's Footballer-of-the-Year ceremony where Sundowns Ladies defender Bambanani Mbane took top honours.

Renowned former Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi pleaded with authorities to open stadiums for spectators for the benefit of South African football.

The domestic Premier Soccer League has locked fans out since the pandemic started, not allowing even the 2 000 government-permitted fans like rugby and cricket has done.

International and CAF continental fixtures have been the exception.

Frustrated football fans are planning a peaceful protest outside the most popular game of the season between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on 5 March.

Baloyi spoke about the troubling matter at the crowning of this year's South African Football Journalist Association (Safja) Women's Footballer-of-the-Year, which went to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender Bambanani Mbane.

Mbane won the SAFA Women's Super League and a historic first-ever CAF Women's Champions League with Sundowns Ladies.

"I'm bored," said "Spiderman" Baloyi.

"For the last two years, I've been watching football on TV and on the stands, there's just sponsors. It's boring.

"We want to be part of the action and be in the stadiums. Football is about experiencing it live more than on TV.

"I speak as a fan and someone who loves football. I enjoy watching it live than television.

"We are tired of watching football on TV. The Soweto derby is not the same. Chiefs-Sundowns, Pirates-Sundowns, all those games are not the same.

"When I look at the whole experience over the last two years, I'd hate to have been part of this generation and experience this."

Baloyi said the lockout could have terrible repercussions for the psyche of South African footballers, who will grow accustomed to playing in vacuous stadiums.

He said they'd lack the character-building experience that comes with crowd pressure, which is required once they venture into the continent on CAF or Bafana Bafana duty.

"I know how it feels to play with a full stadium and an empty one. There's so much you learn about building your character by playing in a full stadium," said Baloyi.

"When you lose, the impact is not the same as losing a derby with a full stadium with the people on your back and with that pressure.

"This will, unfortunately, escalate to the national team because our players are getting used to playing without pressure.

"When they go play in other countries who have been playing with 50 000 fans, our players will freeze when they get there because they're not used to that pressure.

"The sooner we open the stadiums for fans, the better for everyone."