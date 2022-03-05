Baxter's Soweto Derby record remains intact as Chiefs complete league double over Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter kept his undefeated league record against Orlando Pirates intact as his charges clinched a 2-1 Soweto Derby victory at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Reeve Frosler opened the scoring with a superb strike in the first-half, before Kwame Peprah nudged in the equaliser from close range early in the second stanza.

However, a Keagan Dolly corner found the head of the lanky Eric Mathoho to ensure Baxter and his charges claim a league double over their fierce rivals.

The win moves Chiefs three points ahead of Pirates into second place in the league standings, but still a mammoth 16 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baxter record

In his first three-year spell at Chiefs, Baxter faced off against Pirates six times, winning twice and drawing four matches.

His second spell kicked off in May last year after Chiefs sacked Gavin Hunt and in August, Baxter clinched the Carling Black Label Cup against Pirates in a penalty shootout.

When November came around, a Keagan Dolly brace ensured bragging rights for the Glamour Boys in 2-1 Premiership victory.

Stuart Baxter's league Soweto Derby record: 2012/13 season Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Orlando Pirates 2013/14 season Orlando Pirates 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates 2014/15 season Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs 2021/22 season Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

'Soweto bragging rights for Chiefs'

After a relatively cagey opening between the rivals, Amakhosi took the lead in the 18th minute after a patient build-up; Bernard Parker teed up Frosler, who unleashed a spectacular right-footed strike from outside the box.

Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane did get a hand to the effort but could only see the ball thundered into the back of the net.

The home side almost immediately found the equaliser when Ghanaian forward Peprah got on the end of a Thembinkosi Lorch but steered his effort just wide.

Chiefs suffered a setback just before the halftime break when Khama Billiat was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury to be replaced by Kearyn Baccus.

After the interval, the Buccaneers came out with more attacking verve and were rewarded in the 54th minute when Peprah tapped in from Thabang Monare's low cross after a swift counterattack.

The game was there for the taking for either side, but few chances came as Keagan Dolly had Mpontshane scrambling to make a save after a cross-cum-shot.

The winner came with nine minutes remaining when Mathoho attacked the near post from a Dolly corner and powered a header into the back of the net.

Pirates threw everything forward in the closing stages and came close to walking away with a share of the spoils.

Defender Olisa Ndah saw his header hit the post while Chiefs 'keeper Brandon Peterson produced a stunning save deep into stoppage time to deny substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja.

In the end, Amakhosi clung for maximum points and made it a league double over their fierce rivals and claimed the bragging rights.