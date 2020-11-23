PSL

44m ago

Belgian club Genk pay tribute to Anele Ngcongca

Anele Ngcongca of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League.
(Dino Panato/Getty Images)
  • Belgian club Genk paid tribute on Monday to late former Bafana Bafana fullback Anele Ngcongca. 
  • Ngcongca died in a car crash in the early hours of Monday morning on the KwaZulu-Natal N2.
  • He played 279 matches for Genk in a career spanning nearly 10 years.

Belgian club Genk paid tribute on Monday to late former Bafana Bafana fullback Anele Ngcongca, who died on the KwaZulu-Natal N2 in the wee hours of Monday morning.

In a twitter post, the club said their thoughts and prayers were with the Ngcongca family.

"We have heard of the tragic news of 'Genkie' Anele Ngcongca," Genk's official twitter account posted.

"He died in a car accident. In total, Anele played no fewer than 279 games for KRC Genk.

"Our thoughts are with family and friends of our South African ex-player."

At Genk, Ngcongca won the Belgian Pro League, two Belgian Cups and the Belgian Super Cup. He also featured in the Uefa Champions League for Genk during his time in Belgium.

Other Belgian clubs also posted their tributes to the three-time Premier Soccer League champion (with Mamelodi Sundowns). 

"Heartfelt condolences from everyone at RSC Anderlecht. We wish you all the strength," Anderlecht posted in reply to Genk's tweet.

"Much strength, from the entire KVK family," tweeted KV Kortrijk. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

