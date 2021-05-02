Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Pirates do the country and everyone a favour'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has called on Orlando Pirates to do the country and his side a favour and make the title race more interesting by beating Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (kick-off is at 15:00).

Usuthu claimed a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the Durban derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, which took them two points ahead of league leaders Sundowns but crucially having played two more games.

It might just be the perfect time for the Buccaneers to face the Brazilians, who are on a four-match winless run.

And Benni wants a Pirates to win not just for his side but for the fans, whom he says deserve an exciting finish to the season after being restricted from attending matches for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now we'll see how the magic unfolds (today), hoping Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns provide a very good game. We'll see what happens in that match, and we are hoping it becomes interesting," said the Usuthu mentor.

"In the year that we've had, with Covid-19 and the new DStv Premiership title and all the excitement that it provides, you want it to go to the last day of the season.

"I hope that Pirates do the country and everyone a favour by doing what they should be doing. They can't be hammered three times in a row by one team.

"So, I'm backing my boys in black; hopefully, they come through for us, and then we take it further down to the wire with Sundowns because that's what the fans need.

"That's what the fans need because they are not allowed to come to the stadium. So, if they can't be here, let's give them something to really sit on the edge of the seat until the last match of the season."

Meanwhile, AmaZulu now have short break and are back in action on Tuesday, 11 May against Baroka FC.

Kick-off will be at 15:00.