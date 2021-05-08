Benni McCarthy makes AmaZulu promise: 'We will be playing CAF Champions League'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is confident his charges will secure the second position in the DStv Premiership this season and clinch a spot in the CAF Champions League.

Usuthu have opened a seven-point lead over third-placed Golden Arrows and eight points over Pirates, with only four games left to play.

The Durban outfit will face Baroka, Pirates, Swallows, Maritzburg United in their remaining games, and McCarthy is convinced they will get through them well.

The last time a KwaZulu-Natal team qualified for the Champions League was Manning Rangers in 1998.

"Believe you me‚ the next four games I can't see AmaZulu losing those four games‚" said McCarthy, as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

"So, CAF Champions League - we will be playing CAF Champions League [next season]‚ so that brings new challenges.

"With new challenges we can't just expect to bring a whole new team in because the players that work for us have done their duty for the club. We now have to look and scout and see which three‚ four‚ five players we can bring in and make what we already have better.

"That's how it works - it's not that we're going to make wholesome changes. We're not that type of team that goes and recruit a new team for the new challenges.

"We work with what we have - for the players that got us there it will be a reward for their hard work. You can't up and get rid of them.

"But there will be a few new faces that will come in and assist the good team that we already have so we can be ready and competitive for Caf Champions League."

Amazulu's DStv Premiership matches:

Tuesday, 11 May v Baroka FC (H) - 15:00

Wednesday, 19 May v Orlando Pirates (A) - 15:00

Wednesday, 26 May v Swallows (H) - 19:30

Saturday, 29 May v Maritzburg United (A) - 15:00