Bernard Parker aware of Amakhosi fans' 'high expectations' ahead of 'do or die' matches

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker knows that the Amakhosi fans have "high expectations".

The Glamour Boys take on Chippa United in a must-win match on Wednesday.

Parker reveals their preparation has been more mental than anything else.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker admits everyone at the club is aware of the "high expectations" from Amakhosi fans as the Absa Premiership title race heats up.

"We are well aware that the expectations are high, the pressure is high. Everyone that has got their whole heart, the true supporters, wants us to deliver the title and that is the goal and the focus," Parker told the media on Tuesday.

"It is 50 years celebration that the chairperson [Kaizer Motaung] has laid and the past players have also left a legacy for us.

"As players, we have come together, we have been praying and connecting energetically among ourselves in terms of how we will approach these two matches, which are like a war.

"Our lives depend on it, here internally as players and technical staff, and our families at home and the supporters at large.

"It is a do-or-die moment and it is good to say we have made that pledge to go out there with fire in our eyes to fight for what we deserve, which is the title. We are focusing on ourselves.

"We have got a very good connection in terms of the belief we have among ourselves. With the belief we have we know automatically that the confidence will come as well for us to perform to the best of our abilities."

Amakhosi (53 points) are still at the summit of the Absa Premiership table with only goal difference separating the Sowetan giants from second place Mamelodi Sundowns (53 points).

Chiefs take on relegation-threatened Chippa United on Wednesday evening while Sundowns face-off against bottom of the log Polokwane City.

Both matches kick-off at 18:00.

Ernst Middendorp's side has been at leading the pecking order since August last year and will hope to remain completely focussed during the nail-biting finish of the 2019/20 season.

Following their recent defeat against Wits on Sunday, Parker revealed that their preparation for Chilli Boys has been more mental than anything else.

"Our preparation has been more mental than physical. It has been going well in terms of us resting and rejuvenating, and also focusing the mind into a more positive approach going into the match," said Parker.

"We are happy that everyone is on the same page and looking forward to a win, that is what is most important to do. So far so good, we will see what happens on the field when we give 120%."

Parker added: "I have been watching all their matches, Chippa is a 'not giving up' team. They have been fighting for their survival and I think they are going out there just to get a point, if they do get that then mathematically they are safe.

"But it is for us to focus on ourselves, we know they are a fighting team. They have been grinding out their results and we know it will be a very physical game coming from them.

"We are prepared, we have done our homework. And don’t take away from the performance we had in the last game [1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits] and the fight we put up, it is just that luck was not there for us.

"We are looking to approach the next match with the same energy and mentality. We will keep pushing until something happens for us."

Chiefs' final match is against Baroka FC while the Brazilians take on Black Leopards.

All games will be played on Saturday at the same time (15:30).