Bernard Parker part ways with Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years

Kaizer Chiefs and Bernard Parker have parted ways, ending an eleven-year stint with the Soweto giants.

The veteran playmaker wore the armband for the club in the past two seasons, which has been underwhelming.

Parker scored 64 goals in 359 appearances for the Glamour Boys.

'Hond', as he is fondly known, has won four major honours with the club: two Premierships titles (2013/13, 2014/15), Nedbank Cup (2012/13) and MTN8 (2015/16) crown.

"Kaizer Chiefs will sadly not renew Bernard Parker's contract when it expires at the end of June 2022," the club confirmed on Twitter.

"Parker, a bona fide Kaizer Chiefs legend, will leave the club he has served with distinction for 11 years.

"His exceptional talent and leadership helped Amakhosi to win four major trophies, including two league titles. His professionalism, both on and off the field, is an object example to any aspiring young footballer.

"Thank you for your great service and dedication to the Club, 'Hond'. You remain a true legend."

Parker is also the holder of the 2013/14 Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award and the 2014 African Nations Championship Golden Boot.

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 3, 2022




