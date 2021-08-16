Best of enemies: The 5 times Chiefs and Sundowns duelled in dramatic penalty shootouts

Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 penalty shoot-out win against Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 quarter-final clash on Sunday was only their second success in that fashion against Chiefs in eight attempts.

For the second time in three cup competitions, Chiefs were eliminated via a shootout.

A rare result took place on Sunday afternoon when Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties in their MTN8 quarter-final clash after the game ended 2-2 after extra time.

In what was the 100th meeting between the teams since 1985, Chiefs have generally had the wood over Sundowns, more so in Cup matches where penalty shootouts invariably meant that Chiefs were going to win.

Sunday's shootout was the eighth between the teams since the 1997/98 Rothmans Cup final replay shootout that Chiefs won 3-2 through Brian Baloyi's theatrics, with Chiefs winning six.

Sundowns' one was only their second penalty shootout win against Chiefs, firmly entrenching how Chiefs have held their nerve better in shootouts.

Here are five legendary Sundowns/Chiefs shootouts:

1998: Chiefs 2-2 Sundowns - Chiefs won 2-1 on penalties

This was a thrilling Rothmans Cup final that for all intents and purposes should have been won by Sundowns. However, they were robbed of a legitimate and what would have been a match-winning goal by Joel Masilela that was incorrectly ruled offside. Then came a series of feeble penalties that allowed Paul Dolezar's side to defend their title

2001: Chiefs 2-2 Sundowns - Chiefs won 7-6 on penalties

Another thriller of a final, this time the BP Top8 where Sundowns' nerves failed them, but this game is remembered more for Daniel Mudau slapping team-mate Charles Motlohi. Sundowns' penalties in this game were far better, but experienced defender Michael Manzini missed his and collapsed to the point where he had to be stretchered off the field. Cyril Nzama buried his penalty to give Chiefs what was then their sixth successive Cup final win against Sundowns.

2007: Chiefs 0-0 - Chiefs won 3-2 on penalties

There was nothing special about this particular Telkom Knockout Cup final, but it heralded Itumeleng Khune's arrival as a goalkeeper of some excellence in the same way Baloyi announced himself to the SA footballing fraternity in the 1994 BP Top8 final against Sundowns. Again, Sundowns were feeble with spot-kicks and Chiefs yet again got the better of Sundowns when it truly mattered.

2008: Chiefs 1-1 Sundowns - Sundowns won 5-4 on penalties

That Sundowns won this shootout was significant. It was a Last 16 Nedbank Cup game and both sides weren't in the best of shape at the time. Again, it wasn't the most memorable of matches, but Sundowns finally got one over their nemesis. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sundowns went on to win the Nedbank Cup that season, the first time they'd won the trophy in 10 years.

2021: Sundowns 2-2 Chiefs - Sundowns won 2-1 on penalties

Sunday's penalty shootout was the first between the teams since the 2008 MTN final shootout that Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties. They met in two other Cup games that Sundowns won handsomely in 2012 (4-1 in the MTN8) and 2015 (3-1 in the Telkom Knockout Cup final). That Sundowns coughed up a two-goal lead would have sent jitters, but Kennedy Mweene ensured there would be no repeat of the past penalty shootout failures.

