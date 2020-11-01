PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Bloem Celtic, SuperSport all-square after 1st leg of MTN 8 semi-final

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
John Maduka (Gallo Images)
John Maduka (Gallo Images)

SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic could not be separated as the sides played to a 1-1 draw in an MTN8 semifinal first-leg tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Matsatsantsa had the first decent attempt on goal with five minutes gone when Bongani Khumalo rose highest to meet Jamie Webber's corner but it was straight at Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabogkwane.

SuperSport came very close for the second time from a set-piece in quick succession five minutes later. Mabokgwane came out but failed to make contact when trying to punch out Webber's free-kick from the right-hand side and centre-back Clayton Daniels headed narrowly over as he wasn't really expecting the ball

Soon after, Celtic had their first opportunity of the game and it was a good one. Having started the move, Ndumiso Mabena scuffed an opportunity that was put on a platter by Victor Letsoalo, who had delivered a tantalising cross into the boc. The ball fell to Andile Fikizolo at the back post, but he sliced his effort wide of the upright.

However, Phunya Sele Sele would not be denied just moments later. Letsoalo's sublime ball with the outside of the boot released Mabena through on goal and the Celtic talisman made no mistake, showing all of his composure and experience to curl the ball around Ronwen Williams and into the bottom right corner.

Iqraam Rayners headed wide from a cross from the right-hand side in the 25th minute and then Celtic had a glorious chance after Mabena cleverly played in Letsoalo, but Williams did well to come off his line and thwart the danger. It was SuperSport who were on top in the final stages of the first half, with the away side having done well to repel the pressure as the sides went into the break.

Matsatsantsa came close two minutes after the interval when Rayners blocked Justice Chabalala's clearance and the ball fell to Thamsanqa Gabuza in the small box but Williams was well off his line once again and nullified the threat.

However, the hosts would not be denied three minutes later when Gamphani Lungu's effort was saved by Mabokgwane and the rebound fell kindly back to him for a simple tap-in from close-range.

The quality of play deteriorated as the weather conditions worsened, with the rain getting heavier and the light getting darker steadily throughout.

However, Teboho Mokoena did come mighty close with a superb long-range effort that shaved the woodwork in the 84th minute while Ronald Pfumbidzai skewed the ball inches wide with a hurried snapshot as the sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

- TEAMtalk media

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ward-Prowse enjoys memorable birthday with brace in Saints romp
WRAP | English Premier League
Moyes: In my books, it is not a penalty
Read more on:
supersport unitedbloemfontein celticmtn 8soccer
Fixtures
Tue 03 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Maritzburg United
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Wed 04 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City
Mamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town Stadium
Wed 04 Nov 20 19:30 PM (SAST)
Bloemfontein Celtic
Orlando Pirates
Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 28 Oct 20
Golden Arrows 3
SuperSport United 1
Wed 28 Oct 20
TS Galaxy 1
AmaZulu 0
Wed 28 Oct 20
Mamelodi Sundowns 0
Tshakhuma FC 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Baroka
2
2
6
2. Mamelodi Sundowns
2
1
4
3. Golden Arrows
2
1
4
4. Cape Town City
2
1
4
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo