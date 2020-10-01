African giants Al Ahly announce South Africa's Pitso Mosimane as new head coach

African giants Al Ahly on Thursday officially announced South Africa's Pitso Mosimane as the club's new head coach.

The Egyptian side made the announcement on their Twitter account, finally confirming the news with Mosimane having been strongly linked to the vacant managerial role.

"Assalamu Alaykum and greetings to everybody at Al Ahly football club," Mosimane said in the video posted to the club's 2.4 million Twitter followers.

??The wait is ???????? ??@TheRealPitso is now officially the coach of the African club of the century??#PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/bHr6walAkw — Al Ahly SC ???? (@AlAhlyEnglish) October 1, 2020

Mosimane confirmed on Wednesday that he had departed Mamelodi Sundowns after almost eight years at the club after accepting an offer from an international club.

Cairo-based Al Ahly who compete in the Egyptian Premier League are renowned as the most prestigious club in African football.

A teary-eyed Mosimane, accompanied by his family, earlier on Thursday departed local shores for his new Egyptian adventure and posted an Instagram live video to his more than 20 000 followers while at OR Tambo International Airport.

Founded in 1907, Al Ahly is the most successful club in CAF history. With 19 titles to their name, they top any other side when Interclub competitions are concerned. They were also voted the African "Club of the Century".

The Red Devils as they are known hold the record for most trophies in CAF Champions League (8), CAF Super Cup (6) and the defunct CAF Cup Winners' Cup (4). They appeared in the FIFA Club World Cup in a continental record five times, finishing third in 2006.

The 56-year old Mosimane on Wednesday afternoon released a statement confirming his resignation.

"It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club," Mosimane wrote.

"I have accepted an offer to join an international team."

During his almost-eight year stay at Sundowns, Mosimane solidified his legacy in South African football by leading the Brazilians during an unprecedented era of success with a record-breaking five league titles.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion