Chaos as gunshots ring inside Harry Gwala Stadium after unhappy soccer fans storm pitch

Chaos erupted in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon after gunshots rang out at the end of a third tier football fixture.

Msinga United fans stormed the field after their team lost 1-0 to Orbit College in the second ABC Motsepe Championship semi-final at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

News24 understands a warning shot was fired by security personnel to get fans off the field, but Msinga fans responded with their own gunfire.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday when gunshots rang out at the conclusion of the second ABC Motsepe Championship semi-final between Orbit College and Msinga United.

Orbit College won the game 1-0 to qualify for the final and also promote themselves into next season's Motsepe Foundation Championship, but the end of the game was marred by a pitch invasion that saw gunshots pierce the air.

ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs Day 4Sad scenes at the end of the gameFT: Msinga United (KZN) 0 - 1 Orbit College (NW)#ABCMotsepeLeagueNationalPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/98SUmEl5NQ — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) June 9, 2023

An eyewitness who was at the ground told News24 that the Msinga United fans were aggrieved by referee Masixole Bambiso's officiating, from where they tried to storm the referee and the Orbit College players.

"At the end of the game, the Msinga United fans got onto the field and wanted to approach the referee and the match officials," the eyewitness told News24.

ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs Day 4Shots fired kubi!!!FT: Msinga United (KZN) 0 - 1 Orbit College (NW)#ABCMotsepeLeagueNationalPlayoffs — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) June 9, 2023

"One of the security personnel, I don't whether it was the police or not, fired a warning shot in an attempt to scare off the Msinga United fans.

"However, the Msinga United fans brandished their own weapons and responded with their own warning shots.

"The warning shot from the security personnel was understandable with the need to protect the Orbit College during the pitch invasion.

ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs Day 4Msinga United supporters have broken the fence!!!FT: Msinga United (KZN) 0 - 1 Orbit College (NW)#ABCMotsepeLeagueNationalPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/W4CEM4egft — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) June 9, 2023

"I think there's some who also injured themselves with a fall while trying to scale the fence to access the field."

Msinga's goalkeeper coach Gezani Zondi was injured behind his ear as the crowd invaded the field, but said he tried to restrain the crowd from accessing the field.

"I could feel that I had been hit by an object, but after a while, I could feel that I was bleeding. The paramedics said it wasn't serious," Zondi said.

"I tried to wash myself off with water, but then I walked off to the ambulance where I received help.

ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs Day 4Ugly scenes at Harry Gwala Stadium as supporters invade the pitch after the game and shots get fired!!FT: Msinga United (KZN) 0 - 1 Orbit College (NW)#ABCMotsepeLeagueNationalPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/eiW3n2QPjk — Football Stage (@Football__Stage) June 9, 2023

"I do think that the level of security needs to be improved, especially at high stakes matches like these because I do feel it was inadequate."

With the game falling under the South African Football Association's ambit, the footballing governing body condemned the incident, saying that type of hooliganism had no place in football.

"We have asked security and the referee for a full report, and we will prioritise the investigation into this incident," the organisation said in a statement.

Pandemonium at Harry Gwala stadium…Msinga United supporters causing havoc. They’re shooting back at the security, putting at risk everyone at the stadium….including fans, @SABC_Sport production and and Orbit College. @SAFA_net @MotsepeFoundtn pic.twitter.com/HuyFrj3zOi — Velile Mnyandu ???? (@Velile_Mnyandu) June 9, 2023

"We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts.

"Such hooliganism has no place in football."

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told News24 they were still trying collect information with regards to the incident.

This is a developing story. News24 will add more information once it becomes available.