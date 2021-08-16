Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach

In a turn of shocking events, Orlando Pirates have confirmed that head coach Josef Zinnbauer has resigned with immediate effect.



"I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me," the German said as quoted by the club's official website.

"Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

"I have spent the last two years away from my family, and for this reason, I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the club and its supporters all the best for the future."

On Saturday, the 51-year-old was in the dugout as the Sea Robbers went down 2-1 in their MTN8 quarter-final against Swallows FC, ending their chances of retaining the title.

That was the German mentors final game which took his record to 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 defeats in a total of 68 matches.