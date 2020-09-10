Kaizer Chiefs continue managerial cleanout by sacking assistant coach Shaun Bartlett

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday continued their managerial clean-out by terminating the contract of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett, following the departure of head coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German tactician was sacked on Wednesday after narrowly missing out on the league title on the final day of the season.

"We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months," chairperson Kaizer Motaung said in a statement.

"We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours."

Motaung detailed previously that there were a number of reasons that were considered before a decision to sack Middendorp was finally reached.

"We deliberated and considered many aspects related to the team, including our way of playing, our performances and the results before coming to the decision," Motaung added.

"We truly believed and hoped that our 50th anniversary year would be better, and it indeed looked promising. The decision taken is part of a strategy to have the team win trophies again and to make our supporters happy because they deserve better.'