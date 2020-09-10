Absa Premiership

52m ago

Kaizer Chiefs continue managerial cleanout by sacking assistant coach Shaun Bartlett

Baden Gillion
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs, during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on 22 August 2020.
Muzi Ntombela

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday continued their managerial clean-out by terminating the contract of assistant coach Shaun Bartlett, following the departure of head coach Ernst Middendorp.

The German tactician was sacked on Wednesday after narrowly missing out on the league title on the final day of the season.

"We would like to once again thank both gentlemen for their service to Kaizer Chiefs over the last 21 months," chairperson Kaizer Motaung said in a statement.

"We wish Shaun Bartlett all the best in his future endeavours."

Motaung detailed previously that there were a number of reasons that were considered before a decision to sack Middendorp was finally reached.

"We deliberated and considered many aspects related to the team, including our way of playing, our performances and the results before coming to the decision," Motaung added.

"We truly believed and hoped that our 50th anniversary year would be better, and it indeed looked promising. The decision taken is part of a strategy to have the team win trophies again and to make our supporters happy because they deserve better.'

Read more on:
kaizer chiefsabsa premiershipshaun bartlettsoccer
Results
Sat 05 Sep 20
Cape Town City FC 1
SuperSport United 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Orlando Pirates 1
Stellenbosch 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Wits 3
Polokwane City 1
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
17
59
2. Kaizer Chiefs
30
17
57
3. Orlando Pirates
30
14
52
4. Wits
30
14
52
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
