PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

Pirates defender Paseka Mako rushed to hospital after colliding with Richard Ofori

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paseka Mako (Gallo Images)
Paseka Mako (Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako was rushed to hospital after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori during their DStv Premiership match against Baroka FC on Tuesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The encounter was already in stoppage time when Ofori attempted to clear the ball with his team-mate Mako approaching in the same direction when they collided. 

It has since been confirmed by Pirates that Mako suffered a head injury.

He immediately dropped to the floor following the collison and referee Masixole Bambiso, who was close by, immediately blew his whistle, waving his arm for the medics to get onto the field.

Ofori then checked on his team-mate before yelling for medical attention as well. Pirates captain Happy Jele, who was close by also urged the paramedics to get onto the field as quickly as they could.

It did, however, take the paramedics vehicle longer than expected to arrive on the field, after some confusion, as Pirates and Baroka players formed a circle around Mako while he was receiving medical attention.

After the paramedic vehicle arrived, Mako was rushed to hospital, although which medical facility that is remains unknown at this point. 

The match continued for about one minute afterwards before the referee Bambiso blew his whistle with both set of players and club staff looking dejected and concerned by what had occurred.

The 0-0 scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 points) move into fourth place, while Baroka remain anchored in 16th position on 18 points.

Pirates return to action on Sunday against Tanzania giants Simba in the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
barokaorlando piratesdstv premiershippslpaseka makosoccer
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy
Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg United
Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
Sat 16 Apr 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Royal AM
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
View More
Results
Tue 12 Apr 22
Maritzburg United 1
Swallows 1
Tue 12 Apr 22
Baroka FC 0
Orlando Pirates 0
Tue 12 Apr 22
Mamelodi Sundowns 6
Golden Arrows 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
25
17
57
2. Royal AM
24
12
43
3. Kaizer Chiefs
22
11
39
4. Orlando Pirates
25
9
39
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo