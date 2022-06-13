PSL

Pitso Mosimane drops bombshell, leaves Al Ahly 3 months after signing new deal

Tashreeq Vardien
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)
Pitso Mosimane (Getty Images)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have parted ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 57-year-old ended his almost eight-year stay with Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020 before signing a two-year deal with Al Ahly.

After winning the Egypt Cup, back-to-back CAF Champions League titles and bagging CAF Super Cup winners medals in 2020 and 2021, the Red Devils offered Mosimane a lucrative two-year contract extension in March this year.

Mosimane signed the deal as he set his sights on winning the 2021/22 Egyptian Premier League and a third consecutive Champions League crown.

However, five-time PSL-winning coach fell short of snatching the Champions League last month against Wydad AC, losing 2-0 in the controversial final held in Casablanca, Morocco.

The former Sundowns boss has overseen 105 fixtures at Al Ahly, winning 68 matches, drawing 27 and only suffering 10 defeats, ending his near two-year spell with a 64.76 winning percentage.

Al Ahly are currently third on the Egyptian Premier League log standings with 37 points and have four matches in hand as arch-rivals Zamalek hold first place with 44 points after 20 matches played. 

