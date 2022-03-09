BREAKING | Pitso Mosimane signs 2-year contract extension with Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has inked a new contract with Al Ahly, the club confirmed.

Arriving in September 2020, the coach signed a two-year deal with Al Ahly.

Mosimane's new contract will see him remain at Al Ahly until 2024.

Renowned South African coach Pitso Mosimane has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

"Al Ahly SC announce the extension of Pitso Mosimane's contract for two more years after what he achieved at the club," read a statement from the club.

"Mosimane and his assistants signed the new contract with the club to put an end to all the rumours that were circulating during the previous period."

Two More Years Of Pitso Mosimane ??#MosimaneIsHereToStay pic.twitter.com/VezsW65ofJ — Al Ahly SC ???? (@AlAhlyEnglish) March 8, 2022

The 57-year-old ended his almost eight-year stay with Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020 before signing a two-year deal with Al Ahly.



Mosimane has had a successful tenure so far, winning the Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup and back-to-back CAF Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, 'Jingles' as he is affectionately known, has also guided Al Ahly to back-to-back third place finishes at the Club World Cup.

Mosimane will return to South Africa this week for the away leg of the CAF Champions League Group A encounter against Sundowns.

The match will be played on Saturday with the venue and kick-off time to be confirmed.