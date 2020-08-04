Absa Premiership

PSL adopts 5 substitutions rule for remaining fixtures

Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)
Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams will be permitted to make a maximum of FIVE substitutions per game for the remainder of the season.

This was confirmed in a statement on the PSL's official website on Tuesday.

Organisers said nine substitutes can be named on the team list - not the customary seven - with coaches allowed to utilise five per game. Normally, only three substitutions per game are allowed.

Meanwhile, the start times for this weekend's Nedbank Cup action were also confirmed in the statement:

"The Premier Soccer League has been working hard together with various stakeholders to ensure that all protocols are strictly followed and implemented ahead of the kick-off on Saturday, 8 August 2020.

"The first match will be a Nedbank Cup semi-final tie between Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium in Soweto at 14:00. It will be followed by the second semi-final, with Mamelodi Sundowns facing Bidvest Wits at 19:15 at the same venue.

"On Sunday, the GladAfrica Championship will kick off with two fixtures: Real Kings against Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium and Richards Bay against TS Sporting at TUKS Stadium. Both fixtures will be at 15:30."

EXPLAINER:

- Nine (9) substitutes can be named (not 7) in the team list.
- Five substitutions are allowed per club during the game.
- Clubs will get three substitution opportunities during the game (plus half-time, which isn't counted as one of the three).
- If both teams make substitutions at the same time, this counts as a used "opportunity" for both teams.
- In a cup game, unused substitutions and opportunities are carried into extra time.
- Teams will get an additional substitute and an additional substitution opportunity in extra time, taking the total of substitutes to six and opportunities to four.
- Substitutions made before extra time and during half time of extra time don't count as a lost opportunity.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

