PSL charge Kaizer Chiefs for failing to honour two December fixtures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially charged Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for failing to honour two of their fixtures in December last year.

Amakhosi revealed to the football fraternity that a mass Covid-19 outbreak at the club occurred with no less than 52 members testing positive for the virus.

Chiefs wrote to the league, urging the postponement of their December fixtures but the PSL took nearly three weeks to respond.

The club took matters into its own hands during that time, opting not to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows before returning to play Sekhukhune United ten days later.

Newly appointed PSL prosecutor until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Advocate Zola Majavu, told South African reporters on Wednesday that Chiefs have now been charged and will appear before the league's Disciplinary Committee.

"I can also confirm that Kaizer Chiefs football club has also been charged in relation with their non-fulfilment of the two fixtures as a result of that most of their players had tested positive.

"That case has been enrolled for hearing on 21 January at 18:00. As soon as these matters have been finalized, I will once again communicate the outcomes thereof – alternatively, if there are any developments in relation to these matters, I will similarly communicate."

Chiefs have been expecting a battle with the PSL and reportedly brought in a robust legal team ahead of the showdown.

Meanwhile, in a scathing statement released, Chiefs club boss Kaizer Motaung said he was left "dumbfounded" by the decision of the league, knowing that the world is dealing with a global pandemic.