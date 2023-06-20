New dawn with Spanish twist: Ex-Real Madrid assistant Pablo Franco Martin named AmaZulu head coach

AmaZulu confirmed the appointment of Pablo Franco Martin as their head coach.

He has previously worked at Real Madrid and Getafe in Spain, while his resume also include stints in China, Kuwait and Tanzania.

Martin is now the second Spanish coach in the DStv Premiership along with Orlando Pirates mentor Jose Riveiro.

In a thrilling announcement on Tuesday that sent waves of excitement throughout the South African football fraternity, DStv Premiership outfit AmaZulu confirmed former Real Madrid assistant Pablo Franco Martin as their new head coach.



The 43-year-old has inked a three-year deal, catapulting the Spanish tactician into the limelight of South African football until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Prior to the appointment of Martin, a number of coaches were rumoured to be in the running for the position. Luc Eymael and Alfons Groenendijk emerged as strong contenders, capturing the attention of fans and generating speculation about who would ultimately take charge.

The vacancy arose when Ayanda Dlamini was relieved of his duties towards the conclusion of the previous season, adding an element of urgency to club's search for a new head coach.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu, who acquired full control of the club in October 2020, shed light on the extensive process that led to the selection of Martin.

"We have diligently interviewed numerous candidates who expressed keen interest in leading AmaZulu Football Club," Zungu said in a statement.

"These prospective coaches encompassed a diverse range, from local talents associated with teams in the DStv Premiership, to former coaches of the DStv Premiership itself.

"Some hailed from African nations and competed in esteemed continental tournaments such as the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

"Additionally, we considered coaches who had ventured into international territories, now plying their trade in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and even South America."

Under Zungu's ownership of the club, Martin will be the fifth coaching appointment - Allan Freese (interim), Benni McCarthy, Brandon Truter, Romain Folz and Dlamini - in under three years.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Martin carries significant weight due to his impressive background and experience.

He served as an assistant to the renowned Julen Lopetegui during his tenure at the mighty Real Madrid, one of the most storied clubs in the history of La Liga.

Furthermore, Martin has already demonstrated his ability to take charge as a head coach in an African setting.

Between November 2021 and May 2022, he assumed the reins at Simba SC in Tanzania, gaining first-hand experience of the unique challenges and dynamics prevalent in African football.

Martin's coaching journey, which started in 2008, extends beyond the African continent.

The former Madrid assistant previously mentored in China as an assistant at BSU. He also served as head coach of Saburtalo Tbilisi in Georgia before spending up to two years in Kuwait with Al-Qadsia.

Martin will assume his role with AmaZulu from 1 July and will become the second Spanish head coach in the Premiership after Orlando Pirates appointed Jose Riveiro last year.




