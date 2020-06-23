BREAKING | Two Kaizer Chiefs players test positive for Covid-19

Absa Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed that two unidentified players have tested positive for Covid-19 after a series of tests conducted on players and staff.

A Kaizer Chiefs statement said: "Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players' results have come back positive from the laboratory.

"A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

"At the time of doing these tests, players and officials were screened and monitored by healthcare workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

"All the players and officials were given different timeslots and did not come into contact with each other.

"The affected duo will be in self-isolation for the stipulated period of 14 days. They will be retested after the isolation period as required. If their tests come back negative, they will then be able to rejoin the team.

"Kaizer Chiefs' medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines."

Earlier today Stellenbosch FC confirmed that three staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 with Bloemfontein Celtic also confirming midfielder Given Mashikinya had returned a positive test result.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion