29m ago

Share

Bye Saudi, hello UAE! Pitso Mosimane lands head coach role with Al Wahda

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane at the Women And Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Athletes Press Conference at Hilton Hotel on June 01, 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The initiative aims to create awareness and education in safeguarding children in the sports environment and also holding people who harm children through sport accountable. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 01: Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane at the Women And Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Athletes Press Conference at Hilton Hotel on June 01, 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The initiative aims to create awareness and education in safeguarding children in the sports environment and also holding people who harm children through sport accountable. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
  • Following a turbulent three weeks revealing unpaid salaries to staff and players and then terminating his contract with Al Ahli, Pitso Mosimane now has a new job.
  • The most decorated South African coaching export has been unveiled as head coach of Al Wahda FC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League. 
  • This will be Mosimane's fifth club he will coach in a career spanning over two decades.

Pitso Mosimane has officially been unveiled as the new head coach of Al Wahda FC, a prominent team in the United Arab Emirates Pro League.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Mosimane's recent departure from Al Ahli Saudi, his former club based in Saudi Arabia.

58-year-old Mosimane's new gig represents another prominent chapter in his illustrious coaching career.

"Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African Technical Director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a Head Coach. The Club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champion ; wishing him the success in serving the club’s leadership, administration and fans ambitions," the club stated on its official Twitter account.

Mosimane's representatives, MT Sports Marketing and Management, revealed to the South African media that the finer details of his move to Al Wahda will be revealed in due course. 

Embarking on his tenure with Al Ahli in September 2022, Mosimane was faced with the challenge of reviving a team that languished in seventh place after five games.

However, his exceptional leadership and tactical prowess propelled the club to an incredible resurgence, ultimately securing their return to the Saudi Pro League with four games to spare. 

Al Wahda, a team with a storied history that is based in Abu Dhabi, has a strong pedigree in the UAE Pro League, having clinched four titles in the past.

Regrettably, their last championship triumph came in the 2009/10 season, prompting a hunger for glory that Mosimane is eager to satiate.

The club's recent campaign concluded with a respectable third-place finish, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the prestigious Asian Champions League.

With Mosimane's arrival, Al Wahda aims to regain their prominence on the domestic and continental stages, fostering a renewed sense of ambition within the squad.

For Mosimane, Al Wahda marks his fifth managerial venture, adding another distinguished chapter to his illustrious career in which he has won 19 major trophies at his previous coaching gigs.

He has been in the dugout for SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns as well as Al Ahly in Egypt and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
al ahli saudial wahdaUAE Pro Leaguesaudi pro leaguepitso mosimanesoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Results
Sat 20 May 23
Swallows
Swallows 2
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Sat 20 May 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 2
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy 1
Sat 20 May 23
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 1
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
21
70
Team Logo
2. Orlando Pirates
30
16
54
Team Logo
3. SuperSport United
30
14
51
Team Logo
4. Cape Town City FC
30
12
45
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo