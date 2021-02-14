PSL

1h ago

add bookmark

CAF to finalise date and place for Kaizer Chiefs v Wydad game 'within 24 hours'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at FNB Stadium on January 19, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at FNB Stadium on January 19, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Muzi Ntombela
  • The Confederation for African Football (CAF) will decide in the next 24 hours as to when and where the Kaizer Chiefs/Wydad Casablanca game will take place.
  • Chiefs were supposed to play Wydad in Morocco, but that game didn't take place because of stringent Covid-19 regulations for South African travellers.
  • There's also the issue of whether Chiefs will be reimbursed for the match being called off with regards to their flights and accommodation.

The Confederation for African Football (CAF) said their organising committee for inter-club football has recommended the Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca game to take place at a neutral venue in the next 24 hours.

In a letter penned by CAF's acting general secretary Abdelmounaïm Bah and addressed to the South Africa Football Association's chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe, Bah said a decision with regards to the date of the game will be made very soon.

Amakhosi, who South Africa's most successful club from a domestic perspective and the 2001 CAF Cup Winners' Cup champions, were supposed to be in Casablanca for Saturday's CAF encounter.

The game was postponed as the Moroccan state authorities were unable to grant Chiefs permission to enter the country because of Covid-19 issues.

"As stated in a communication received from the Moroccan federation on 10 February, the state authorities did not permit the match to be played in the Moroccan territory due to the extra medical health measure taken against travellers from South Africa," Bah said in the letter.

"We consider this an extraordinary situation and as a result, the case was presented to CAF Organising Committee for Inter-club Competitions which has recommended to replay the match in a neutral country, that will be confirmed along with the date and kick-off time, within the coming 24 hours."

With Chiefs having booked flights and accommodation for a game that did not take place, the issue of who will bear the costs has been one of concern for the inconsistent Glamour Boys.

In the letter, Bah said Chiefs' costs for the sojourn that didn't take place will also be discussed by an appropriate body.

"Kaizer Chiefs can submit to CAF the justification of the financial losses they have incurred and we would present it to the concerned committee for their decision on who should bear the cost."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mngqithi lauds CAF for neutral Covid-19 compliance officers after Chiefs' Morocco debacle
Kaizer Chiefs left to foot bill of almost R1m after CAF clash postponement
SAFA explain CAF decision to postpone Wydad v Chiefs encounter
Read more on:
safakaizer chiefswydad casablancacafcaf champions leagueteboho motlanthejohannesburgfootball
Fixtures
Sun 14 Feb 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Swallows
AmaZulu
Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium
Wed 17 Feb 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu
FNB Stadium (Soccer City)
Wed 17 Feb 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Baroka
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 13 Feb 21
SuperSport United 2
Cape Town City 1
Sat 13 Feb 21
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
Chippa United 1
Fri 12 Feb 21
Maritzburg United 0
Tshakhuma FC 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
15
9
33
2. SuperSport United
16
9
31
3. Golden Arrows
15
7
28
4. Swallows
14
7
28
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo