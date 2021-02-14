CAF to finalise date and place for Kaizer Chiefs v Wydad game 'within 24 hours'

The Confederation for African Football (CAF) will decide in the next 24 hours as to when and where the Kaizer Chiefs/Wydad Casablanca game will take place.

Chiefs were supposed to play Wydad in Morocco, but that game didn't take place because of stringent Covid-19 regulations for South African travellers.

There's also the issue of whether Chiefs will be reimbursed for the match being called off with regards to their flights and accommodation.

The Confederation for African Football (CAF) said their organising committee for inter-club football has recommended the Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca game to take place at a neutral venue in the next 24 hours.



In a letter penned by CAF's acting general secretary Abdelmounaïm Bah and addressed to the South Africa Football Association's chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe, Bah said a decision with regards to the date of the game will be made very soon.

Amakhosi, who South Africa's most successful club from a domestic perspective and the 2001 CAF Cup Winners' Cup champions, were supposed to be in Casablanca for Saturday's CAF encounter.

The game was postponed as the Moroccan state authorities were unable to grant Chiefs permission to enter the country because of Covid-19 issues.

"As stated in a communication received from the Moroccan federation on 10 February, the state authorities did not permit the match to be played in the Moroccan territory due to the extra medical health measure taken against travellers from South Africa," Bah said in the letter.

"We consider this an extraordinary situation and as a result, the case was presented to CAF Organising Committee for Inter-club Competitions which has recommended to replay the match in a neutral country, that will be confirmed along with the date and kick-off time, within the coming 24 hours."

With Chiefs having booked flights and accommodation for a game that did not take place, the issue of who will bear the costs has been one of concern for the inconsistent Glamour Boys.

In the letter, Bah said Chiefs' costs for the sojourn that didn't take place will also be discussed by an appropriate body.

"Kaizer Chiefs can submit to CAF the justification of the financial losses they have incurred and we would present it to the concerned committee for their decision on who should bear the cost."